BRIEF-Biovica gets SEK 1 mln order for evaluation of new cancer drugs
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS
July 27 Clinica Baviera SA :
* H1 net profit 2.0 million euros ($2.2 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 42.3 million euros versus 41.5 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 5.4 million euros, down 7.6 percent versus year ago
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH BIODINA FOR BRAZIL