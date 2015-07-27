July 27 Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG :

* H1 net profits excluding revaluation effects and latent taxes are forecasted to increase by 38.6 pct to 6.6 million Swiss francs ($6.89 million)

* H1 net profit (incl. revaluation effects and latent taxes) should be 14.9 million Swiss francs (2014: 5.1 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/1Innjqe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)