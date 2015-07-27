BRIEF-Tech Semiconductors to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
July 27 ams AG :
* Q2 group revenues were 169.5 million euros ($188.31 million), highest quarterly revenues in ams history, increasing 59 pct from 106.3 million euros in same quarter 2014
* Q2 result from operations (EBIT) excluding acquisition-related costs was 48.5 million euros increasing by 84 pct from 26.4 million euros in same period 2014
* Q2 net result was 41.8 million euros compared to 22.2 million euros in same period last year
* For Q3 2015, expects revenues of 150-155 million euros
* Anticipates continued high gross margin profitability in Q3 with gross margins remaining on a comparable level quarter-on-quarter
* Is confident about strong revenue and earnings potential of its business, particularly when looking towards 2016 and beyond
* Announces 1 billion euros revenue goal in 2019
* Alexander Everke will become CEO of ams in March 2016
* Has entered into an agreement with State of New York (USA) on construction of a dedicated analog wafer fab for use by ams and has acquired environmental CMOS sensor business from NXP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** Earnings margins in Telenor's extensive Asian operations are lifted by the ongoing growth in mobile broadband usage in the region, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said during the company's first-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday