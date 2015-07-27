BRIEF-Tech Semiconductors to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
July 27 Catalis SE :
* Starts its listing on Open Market in Frankfurt as of July 28 with a new par value of 1.00 euro ($1.11) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** Earnings margins in Telenor's extensive Asian operations are lifted by the ongoing growth in mobile broadband usage in the region, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said during the company's first-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday