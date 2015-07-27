World food prices fall 1.8 pct in April - UN FAO
ROME, May 4 World food prices fell 1.8 percent in April from the month before as values declined for all agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
July 27 Montagne et Neige Developpement SA :
* Q1 revenue 4.96 million euros ($5.51 million) versus 4.95 million euros year ago
* At June 30 order book up 58 pct at 25.2 million euros
* Sees positive current operating income in FY
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ROME, May 4 World food prices fell 1.8 percent in April from the month before as values declined for all agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
* Says co has conducted a series of raids on manufacturers and traders of spurious parts in past few months