July 28 Also Holding AG :

* H1 net sales of the also group improved compared to the previous year, by 11.9 percent to 3,670.3 million euros ($4.07 billion)

* H1 EBT climbed from 30.5 million euros to 36.2 million euros (+18.7 percent)

* H1 group net profit up from 21.0 million euros to 24.4 million euros (+16.4 percent)

* For the fiscal year expects a result at the level of the previous year ($1 = 0.9025 euros)