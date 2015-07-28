July 28 Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (Inwit) :

* Reports for the semester started as of Jan. 14 and ended June 30 a revenue 78.96 million euros

* H1 net profit of 21.31 million euros

* Does not provide H1 2014 results for comparison as company was created on Jan. 14, 2015

* Confirms the predictions previously made known in the information prospectus referring to the 2015 financial year Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)