BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (Inwit) :
* Reports for the semester started as of Jan. 14 and ended June 30 a revenue 78.96 million euros
* H1 net profit of 21.31 million euros
* Does not provide H1 2014 results for comparison as company was created on Jan. 14, 2015
* Confirms the predictions previously made known in the information prospectus referring to the 2015 financial year Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.