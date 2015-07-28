July 28 Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Half year underlying profit before tax increases 27% to £37.2 million

* Total funds under management at 30 june 2015 were £28.3 billion, up 4.0% from £27.2 billion at 31 december 2014.

* total net organic and acquired growth in funds managed by rathbone investment management was £0.6 billion in first six months of 2015

* Underlying profit before tax(1)increased 27.0% from £29.3 million(2)to £37.2 million, representing a margin of 31.9%

* basic earnings per share increased 3.9% to 53.2p

* Board recommends a 21p interim dividend for 2015 (2014: 19p), an increase of 10.5% on 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)