July 28 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Strong first half performance with underlying pbt up 94%
from first half of 2014 driven by a 38% increase in loan book
* While competition remains high and we saw some slowdown in
volumes ahead of election following a very strong q1
* Remain confident that we will continue to originate good
quality, profitable business and remain on track to deliver our
targets outlined at ipo
* Net interest margin has remained stable at 6.1% in first
half of 2015, benefitting from a continued reduction in cost of
funds
* Group has seen a reduction in cost to income ratio to
48.9% (h1 2014: 52.6%)
* Group continues to experience low cost of risk (h1 2015:
36bps) contributing to delivery of a high risk adjusted margin
* Stephen johnson appointed to board of directors as deputy
chief executive. Richard pyman, chief executive, continues his
temporary leave of absence
* Second half of 2015 will see further investment in people,
systems and processes to ensure that operating platform remains
robust
