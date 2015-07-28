July 28 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc
:
* Total number of customers in late arrears now stands at
about 40 pct fewer than peak recorded in 2013
* Net interest margin, excluding ELG fees, improved by 10
basis points to 100 basis points; Q2 NIM was 117 basis points
* RoI residential mortgage NPLS (balances) reduced by about
9 ptc; over 90 days in arrears cases reduced by 15 pct
* Fully loaded cet 1 ratio increased by 1.0% to 13.4%
* New mortgage lending was up 5 pct to 187 mln euros (H1
2014: 178 mln euros).
* Term lending also increased by 44 pct compared to H1 2014
* Group total operating expenses reduced by 34 mln euros
from H1 2014 to 147 mln euros primarily due to a lower provision
charge for "legacy legal and compliance related costs".
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 13.4 pct
and 15.4 pct on a fully loaded and transitional basis
respectively
