July 28 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc :

* Total number of customers in late arrears now stands at about 40 pct fewer than peak recorded in 2013

* Net interest margin, excluding ELG fees, improved by 10 basis points to 100 basis points; Q2 NIM was 117 basis points

* RoI residential mortgage NPLS (balances) reduced by about 9 ptc; over 90 days in arrears cases reduced by 15 pct

* Fully loaded cet 1 ratio increased by 1.0% to 13.4%

* New mortgage lending was up 5 pct to 187 mln euros (H1 2014: 178 mln euros).

* Term lending also increased by 44 pct compared to H1 2014

* Group total operating expenses reduced by 34 mln euros from H1 2014 to 147 mln euros primarily due to a lower provision charge for "legacy legal and compliance related costs".

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 13.4 pct and 15.4 pct on a fully loaded and transitional basis respectively