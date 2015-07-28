July 28 Origin Enterprises Plc

* Geographic extension of agri-services in Romania

* Under terms of transaction origin will acquire a 100% interest in redoxim for a total cash consideration of eur 35 million

* Has reached agreement to acquire Romanian based Redoxim SRL and Comfert SRL

* Transaction is subject to a number of conditions and is expected to complete during September 2015

* Transaction expected to complete during September 2015

* Eur 31.5 million will be payable upon completion with eur 3.5 million payable on first anniversary of completion

* Acquisitions are being funded from existing bank facilities, expected to be earnings enhancing from 2016 FY onwards