July 28 Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* RSA Insurance Group Plc statement re possible offer

* RSA looks forward to updating market on trading performance and strategic progress at interim results announcement on 6 august 2015.

* RSA has not held talks with or received a proposal from Zurich and shareholders are advised to take no action.

* Notes announcement by Zurich Insurance Group that it is evaluating a potential offer for RSA