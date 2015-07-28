BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Ascom Holding AG :
* Ascom's Network Testing Division has been awarded contracts with network operators in North America and China
* Contracts, spread into multiple orders, amounted to over 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) in second quarter of 2015 and are expected to result in substantial further business in second half year 2015
Source text - bit.ly/1Iqt22Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9645 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.