BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Koninklijke KPN Nv
* Q2 revenue 1.74 billion euros ($1.92 billion) versus 1.84 billion euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 568 million euros versus 1.03 billion euros year ago
* 2015 outlook for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow strengthened
* Expects adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be in line with 2014
* Expects FY 2015 Capex < EUR 1.3 billion
* Capital expenditure during Q2 was 306 million euros versus 275 million euros year ago
* Q2 net profit 160 million euros versus 352 million euros year ago
* Intends to pay a dividend per share of 0.08 euro in respect of 2015
* The dividend per share in respect of 2016 is expected to grow further Source text: bit.ly/1SeNo5E Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
