BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 28 Sygnity SA :
* Signs a contract with Polish Ministry of Labour and Social Policy to maintain and develop its IT system over 24 months
The maximum value of the deal is 31 million zlotys ($8.3 million)
($1 = 3.7247 zlotys)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.