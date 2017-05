July 28 NH Hotels Group SA :

* H1 net loss including non-recurring operations 17.4 million euros ($19.2 million) versus loss 42.8 million euros year ago

* H1 total revenue 665.3 million euros versus 614.2 million euros year on year

* H1 EBITDA 62.5 million euros versus 45.7 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue per available room (REVPAR) up 9.7 percent at 57.0 euros year on year

* H1 occupancy rate at 66.1 percent versus 66.2 percent year on year

* Net debt at end-June of 814.9 million euros, increasing 40.5 million euros compared with end-March Source text for Eikon:

