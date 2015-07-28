BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros (BME):
* Lleida Networks Serveis (LLeida.net) (IPO-LNS.MC) receives favorable report from Spain's alternative market MAB, and it is eligible for admission to the market's Growth Companies segment
* Lleida.net will launch a public share offering in September to the value of 5 million euros ($5.53 million) Source text: bit.ly/1LS0CS7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.