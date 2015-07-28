BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion
July 28 Qumak SA :
Signs deal with Polish Treasury - National Water Management Authority and Institute of Meteorology and Water Management - National Research Institute (IMGW-PIB) for delivery of IT services worth 1.4 million zlotys ($374,800) gross
($1 = 3.7355 zlotys)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.