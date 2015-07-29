July 29 EFG International AG :
* H1 net profit was 48.0 million Swiss francs ($49.90
million), compared with loss of 6.0 million Swiss francs for the
same period last year
* H1 underlying net profit was 51.0 million Swiss francs,
compared with 57.7 million Swiss francs a year earlier
* H1 operating income was 353.0 million Swiss francs, up 3
pct from a year earlier
* H1 revenue-generating assets under management were 80.2
billion Swiss francs, down from 84.2 billion Swiss francs at
end-2014
* H1 net new assets were minus 0.3 billion Swiss francs,
compared with 2.7 billion Swiss francs a year earlier
* Reuters poll average for EFG International AG H1 operating
income was 379 million Swiss francs, net profit 74.9 million
Swiss francs, assets under management 83.6 billion Swiss francs
Source text - bit.ly/1eyUnnn
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9619 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)