July 29 Goliath Gold Mining Ltd
* jse: ggm - cautionary announcement
* Gold One Africa Limited has submitted a non-binding
expression of interest to acquire Goliath Gold ordinary shares
that it does not already own
* Shareholders could elect to receive either an immediate
cash payment of r1.00 per share (total offer value of r41.2 mln
or a deferred cash payment of r1.60 per share
* Shareholders are advised that proposed scheme is subject
to, inter alia, Gold One Africa obtaining requisite Chinese
regulatory approvals
* Approvals are expected to be received during month of
August 2015, following which a firm intention to proceed will be
submitted to Goliath Gold By Gold One Africa
* Gold One Africa Limited ("Gold One Africa")holds 72 pct of
the issued share capital of Goliath Gold and is an indirectly
wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold One International Limited
(Cayman Islands)
