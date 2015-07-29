BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Altice SA :
* Q2 EBITDA of 1,549 million euros ($1.71 billion), up 13 pct yoy (up 11 pct on cc basis)
* Q2 revenue 3,906 million euros, down 2.0 pct yoy (down 3.2 pct on cc basis)
* Q2 operating free cash flow of 911 million euros, up 24 pct yoy (up 21 pct on cc basis)
* Q2 group capex was up 1.1 pct at 638 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.