BRIEF-FusionPharm Inc intends to liquidate and dissolve company
* "Pending legal proceedings have made it impossible for company to continue operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Sanofi has announced that the first LixiLan Phase III trial, LixiLan-O, met primary study endpoint
* Successful completion of LixiLan-O trial does not change Zealand's financial guidance for 2015, which includes expected milestone payments from license partners of up to 140 million Danish crowns ($20.70 million)
* Currently, regulatory submissions are planned for Q4 2015 in united states and Q1 2016 in European Union
($1 = 6.7555 Danish crowns)
NEW YORK, May 3 US vitamin and supplement retailer GNC Holdings is expected to offer concessions after a proposal to amend and extend a US$1.2bn covenant-lite loan ran into opposition from lenders concerned that the deal failed to offer adequate compensation for the rising risks of lending to ‘brick-and-mortar’ retailers.