* Sanofi has announced that the first LixiLan Phase III trial, LixiLan-O, met primary study endpoint

* Successful completion of LixiLan-O trial does not change Zealand's financial guidance for 2015, which includes expected milestone payments from license partners of up to 140 million Danish crowns ($20.70 million)

* Currently, regulatory submissions are planned for Q4 2015 in united states and Q1 2016 in European Union

