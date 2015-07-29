July 29 Renta 4 Banco SA :

* H1 net interest income 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million)versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 7.6 million euros versus 7.3 million euros year ago

* Sees growth in net result, return on capital (RoE) and dividends in the next quarters

* Ratio of capital under Basel III criteria at end-June of 14.26 percent Source text for Eikon:

