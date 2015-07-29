July 29 Tate & Lyle Plc
* Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement
* Covers period from 1 April 2015 to 30 June 2015, which is
Q1 of financial year
* Guidance for full year remains unchanged
* Trading performance in Q1 was in line with our
expectations and guidance for full year remains unchanged
* Speciality food ingredients made an encouraging start to
year and performed ahead of comparative period
* Continued to take steps to address impacts of supply chain
disruption experienced last year
* Expect volume growth to strengthen through remainder of
year as additional capacity comes on-line in second half
* Net debt was slightly lower than position at 31 march 2015
aided by translation effects of a stronger sterling
* Priced a $400 million debt private placement with notes to
be issued maturing in 8, 10 and 12 years, extending average
maturity of our debt by approximately 2 years
* Before impact of exchange rate movements1 and final timing
of completion of eaststarch transaction, expectations for
group`s full year performance remain unchanged from our guidance
in May
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: