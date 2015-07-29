July 29 Tate & Lyle Plc

* Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement

* Covers period from 1 April 2015 to 30 June 2015, which is Q1 of financial year

* Guidance for full year remains unchanged

* Trading performance in Q1 was in line with our expectations and guidance for full year remains unchanged

* Speciality food ingredients made an encouraging start to year and performed ahead of comparative period

* Continued to take steps to address impacts of supply chain disruption experienced last year

* Expect volume growth to strengthen through remainder of year as additional capacity comes on-line in second half

* Net debt was slightly lower than position at 31 march 2015 aided by translation effects of a stronger sterling

* Priced a $400 million debt private placement with notes to be issued maturing in 8, 10 and 12 years, extending average maturity of our debt by approximately 2 years

* Before impact of exchange rate movements1 and final timing of completion of eaststarch transaction, expectations for group`s full year performance remain unchanged from our guidance in May