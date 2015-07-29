July 29 Baader Bank AG :

* H1 net fee and commission income improved by 19.8 pct, reaching 27.3 million euros ($30.17 million)

* H1 net interest income was negative at -0.1 million euros

* H1 net trading income also increased significantly, rising by 21.2 pct to 31.7 million euros

* H1 earnings after taxes stood at 2.7 million euros, same level as in prior year

* H1 operating profit declined by 6.7 pct to 3.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

