BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
July 29 British Land Company Plc
* Announces that it has exchanged contracts for sale of 39 Victoria Street, SW1 to Singaporean property company ho bee land for a gross purchase price of £144 million
* Transaction is in line with our capital recycling strategy and comes three months after acquisition of one Sheldon square at Paddington Central
* Freddie Mac settles second seasoned credit risk transfer offering