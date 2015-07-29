BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Stockwik Forvaltning AB :
* Issues prospectus regarding admission to trading of 118,750,000 new shares
* Share issue is in connection with private placement in form of a set-off issue to GLSE Invest, seller of BergFast till Stockwik
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.