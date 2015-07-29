BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports increase in share repurchase program
* To repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares of its common stock under its ongoing share repurchase program
July 29 Pharmstandard :
* Says Bristley Enterprises Limited (Bristley) will sell to Augment Investments Limited (Augment) 15,166,917 company's GDRs on or prior to Dec. 31, not on or prior to July 30 Source text for Eikon:
* Can-Fite's liver protective drug namodenoson enters phase II trial for treatment of nafld/nash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: