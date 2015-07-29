BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Alten SA :
* H1 revenue 764.2 million euros ($842.2 million), up 12.4 percent
* Says group's organic growth should continue to grow in the second half of 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1fHC3JN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.