BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Eltel AB :
* Eltel has won a tender for a three year renewal of a contract with Orange Polska S.A. (former Telekomunikacja Polska S.A. - a national telecom operator)
* New agreements enter into force in autumn 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.