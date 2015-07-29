BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Full-Year outlook reiterated
* First-Half adjusted operating profit 391 million euros ($432.09 million), up 5 pct in constant currencies
* H1 IFRS net profit 162 million euros versus 200 million euros year ago
* H1 IFRS operating profit 281 million euros versus 214 million euros year ago
* Intent to pay interim dividends, starting with 0.18 euro in October 2015
* Plans to move to semi-annual dividend frequency starting with an interim dividend for the current year
* H1 diluted EPS (IFRS) 0.55 euro per share versus 0.67 euro per share year ago
* H1 IFRS revenue 2.02 billion euros versus 1.72 billion euros year ago
* H1 digital & services revenues grew 5 pct organically (84 pct of total)
* H1 digital revenue 1.42 billion euros versus 1.16 billion euros year ago
* Corporate Legal Services and Financial & Compliance Services to be combined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.