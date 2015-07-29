July 29 3i Group Plc performance update for first quarter from 1 April 2015 to 30 June 2015

* 3I makes a positive start to year with good portfolio performance and realisations, NAV per share of 400 pence after a 9 pence deduction for foreign exchange translation

* Realised 229 million pounds from private equity assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)