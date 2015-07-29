BRIEF-PNC Financial Services says effective Q1, co realigned segments
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
July 29 Ocado Group Plc
* Appointment of bank of new york mellon to establish a sponsored level i american depositary receipt programme
* Each adr will represent two ordinary shares of company
* Adrs will trade on over--counter ("otc") market in united states Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.