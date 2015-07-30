(Refiles to add details from Business Wire statement of ARTNEWS
SA and Brant Publications, Inc. Adds source text link to
Business Wire statement.)
July 29 ARTNEWS SA :
* ARTNEWS SA and Brant Publications, Inc. announce terms to
combine the two publishing companies' art media assets
* ARTNEWS to buy 100 percent of Art in America, The Magazine
Antiques, Modern Magazine and related archives and digital
properties from BMP Media Holdings, LLC (BMP)
* In exchange for media assets, BMP to subscribe for
25,531,132 new issue shares representing 47.61 percent stake in
company at about 2 zloty per share
* Its current shareholder, Skate Capital Corp. (Skate
Capital) to subscribe for 3,412,903 new shares at 2.69 zloty per
share
* Skate Capital to sell 6,400,500 shares of ARTNEWS to BMP
for $3.4 million
* Parties of the transaction- BMP and Skate Capital plan to
list ARTNEWS on Germany's Deutsche Boerse in 2016
* After completion of the transaction Izabela Depczyk will
remain the chairman of ARTNEWS' management board and the
headquarters of ARTNEWS will remain in Warsaw, Poland
* The combined company will be based in New York
* Brant Publications, Inc. (BMP Media Holdings LLC) is the
majority shareholder of ARTNEWS SA following the transaction
($1 = 3.7293 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)