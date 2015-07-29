July 29 Datatec Ltd :

* Acquisition of us-based advanced technology integration group for $42 million

* Logicalis, inc. ("logicalis"), has conditionally agreed to acquire advanced technology integration group

* Acquisition is subject to a number of closing conditions and is expected to become effective in september 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)