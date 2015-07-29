July 29 Financial Conduct Authority:

* Find firms still failing to fully manage benchmark risks

* Found that some progress had been made on improving oversight and controls around benchmarks

* Found that firms were failing to identify a wide enough scope of benchmark activities by interpreting iosco definition too narrowly

* Some firms had not made sufficient effort to properly identify conflicts of interest that could arise from their businesses and benchmark activities

* Is writing to all firms involved in review to provide individual feedback and will be following up on this work as part of its regular supervision of firms. Source text (bit.ly/1DavgTH) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)