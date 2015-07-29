July 29 OGK-2 :

* H1 electricity generation 32.36 billion kWh, down 1.7 pct versus H1 2014

* The decrease in electricity generation is due to decommissioning as of January 1 of inefficient units at Troitskaya and Serovskaya GRES of total capacity 428 MW, as well reduction in production at Adlerovskaya CHPS

* H1 heat generation 3.5 million GCal, down 7.1 pct versus H1 2014

* Decrease in heat generation is due to warmer winter

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)