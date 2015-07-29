BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Doccheck AG :
* H1 EBIT of 1.3 million euros ($1.44 million)(previous year: 1 million euros)
* H1 revenue 11.7 million euros versus 9.1 million euros year ago
* Outlook published in the financial report 2014 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.