July 29 Grand City Properties SA :

* Successfully placed 100 million euros ($110.4 million) in a tap of the company's 3.75 pct perpetual hybrid notes

* Settlement of new notes is expected to take place on Aug. 4, 2015

* Intends to use amount raised with issue of new notes to fund company's growth strategy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)