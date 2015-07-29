UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
July 29 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Gentlemen's Equity SA is suspended on Marche Libre as of July 29, 11:51
* Reason is pursuant to Article 2 of the Marche Libre organisation memorandum Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
* Advanced a $3.0 million Mezzanine loan facility to fund a development project located in Hawthorn, Melbourne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: