July 29 Eurazeo SA :
* Says its investment subsidiary Eurazeo PME will become a
43 percentt shareholder in Flash Europe, alongside its CEO,
Philippe Higelin, its executives and employees
* Eurazeo PME is investing 32 million euros ($35.3 million)
in Flash Europe to support 2020 development plan proposed by the
management team
* Says Flash Europe is a company operating in Premium
Freight, that generated a revenue of 153 million euros in 2014,
through 38 offices in 18 countries
($1 = 0.9070 euros)
