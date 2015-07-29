July 29 Fresenius Medical Care

* Confirms guidance for full year 2015

* Says q2 net profit up 9 percent to $4.199 billion

* Says q2 basic eps $0.79/share

* Says q2 dialysis product revenue decreased by 4% on year to $854 million mainly due to negative currency developments

* Expects to spend around $1.0 billion on capital expenditures and around $400 million on acquisitions in 2015 Further company coverage: