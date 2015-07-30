BRIEF-Stratus Properties obtains financing for Lantana place development project
* Stratus Properties Inc. Obtains financing for lantana place development project
July 30 Best Efforts Bank PJSC :
* Says acquires 12.3398 pct stake in Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange Source text - bit.ly/1SiYnuW
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stratus Properties Inc. Obtains financing for lantana place development project
* In the Berliner Effektengesellschaft Group, FY result from normal business activity was increased by 36.5% to 24.87 million euros ($27.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)