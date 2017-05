July 30 Delhaize Group SA :

* Reports Q2 revenue growth of 18.1 pct at actual and 3.2 pct at identical exchange rates

* Q2 comparable store sales growth of 2.5 pct in US, down 0.6 pct in Belgium and 1.6 pct in Southeastern Europe

* H1 revenue growth of 2.7 pct at identical exchange rates

* H1 EBITDA increased by 7.7 pct to 674 million euros but decreased by 7.5 pct at identical exchange rates

* Q2 revenue 6.1 billion euros versus 5.18 billion euros a year ago

* Q2 net profit group share 106 million euros versus loss of 45 million euros a year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 357 million euros versus 324 million euros a year ago

* Q2 US revenue 4.46 billion dollars versus 4.32 billion dollars a year ago

* Q2 Belgium revenue 1.26 billion euros ($1.38 billion) versus 1.26 billion euros year ago

