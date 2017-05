July 30 Parrot SA :

* Reports Q2 net loss group share of 4.9 million euros ($5.4 million) versus loss of 2.6 million euros a year ago

* Says Q2 consolidated revenues rise 33 percent to 69.2 million euros (up by 19 percent at constant exchange rates)

* Q2 EBIT loss of 3.4 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros a year ago

* Aims to accelerate its growth in 2015 and gradually improve its profitability

Source text: bit.ly/1h6Qbxg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)