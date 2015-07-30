BRIEF-Paul Hartmann Q1 net income stable at 25.1 million euros
* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved moderate turnover of 4.5 percent to 504.2 million euros ($550.49 million)
July 30 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Reports topline results of isavuconazole phase 3 study in candidemia and other invasive Candida infections
* Results showed that study did not meet primary objective of demonstrating non-inferior efficacy of isavuconazole versus study comparator at end of i.v. therapy within pre-specified non-inferiority margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved moderate turnover of 4.5 percent to 504.2 million euros ($550.49 million)
* Eiger announces U.S. IND filing of pegylated interferon lambda for hepatitis delta virus infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)