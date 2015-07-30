July 30 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Reports topline results of isavuconazole phase 3 study in candidemia and other invasive Candida infections

* Results showed that study did not meet primary objective of demonstrating non-inferior efficacy of isavuconazole versus study comparator at end of i.v. therapy within pre-specified non-inferiority margin