BRIEF-Stratus Properties obtains financing for Lantana place development project
July 30 Cnp Assurances
* First-Half 2015 attributable net profit up 2.4% to 615 million
* First-Half total revenue up 4.3% to 1,666 million
* First-Half ebit up 3.9% to 1,235 million
* First-Half economic coverage ratio (solvency ii) of 170%
* In the Berliner Effektengesellschaft Group, FY result from normal business activity was increased by 36.5% to 24.87 million euros ($27.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)