BRIEF-Paul Hartmann Q1 net income stable at 25.1 million euros
* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved moderate turnover of 4.5 percent to 504.2 million euros ($550.49 million)
July 30 Navamedic ASA :
* Navamedic ASA today announced that the Company will continue its Benelux operations until the year-end after an agreement with the Company's main supplier Aspen Pharma
* Navamedic and Aspen have now agreed to postpone the hand-over to Jan. 1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Eiger announces U.S. IND filing of pegylated interferon lambda for hepatitis delta virus infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)