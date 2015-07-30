July 30 Nanoco Group Plc
* Making very significant progress in display industry where
it is working with a wide range of display oem customers based
in korea, china, japan, taiwan and us
* Also making progress in commercialisation of its cfqd
quantum dot technology in lighting
* Recently formally established its lighting division as a
focus for activities in this sector
* Already received orders through its relationship with marl
international limited, a niche lighting supplier, and continues
to work with osram
