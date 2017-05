July 30 Atari SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3.07 million) versus 1.6 million euros a year ago

* Says 2015/2016 target is to improve profitability with the seasonal nature similar to the one reported for 2014/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)